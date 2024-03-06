Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 218,714 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $136,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,289. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.46.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

