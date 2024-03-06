SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.70

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 98923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPMD. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

