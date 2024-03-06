Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Expands By 12.0%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

EVN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

