CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 35,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,030. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

