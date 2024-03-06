Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 24,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,875. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

