Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 55323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,257,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after buying an additional 85,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,074,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

