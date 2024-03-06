Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,740,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 18,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

