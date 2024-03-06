Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 536,038 shares in the last quarter. Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 85.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 62.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $219.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average of $165.81.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

