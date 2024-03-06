Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Hibbett Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.54. 15,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,232. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a market cap of $912.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.
