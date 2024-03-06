Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 16,739 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.51% of Tricon Residential worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.1 %

TCN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 292,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,889. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

