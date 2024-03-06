Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 10,453 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WCN opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $171.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.16.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

