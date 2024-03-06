Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Camping World at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Camping World by 932.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 235,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 2.61.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

