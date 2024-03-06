Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,269 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

