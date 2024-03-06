Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $84.81. The company had a trading volume of 390,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

