Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,498 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.59% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period.

IYF traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.70. 17,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $91.96.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

