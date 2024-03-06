Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Arista Networks worth $91,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $284.07 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.62. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,580 shares of company stock worth $41,351,340. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

