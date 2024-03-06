Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

IMO stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. 42,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,243. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

