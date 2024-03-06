Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market cap of $868.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

