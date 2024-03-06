Manchester United (MANU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Manchester United to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manchester United Stock Up 0.1 %

MANU stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading

