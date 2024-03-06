North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE:NOA opened at C$33.45 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$21.14 and a twelve month high of C$34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.92. The firm has a market cap of C$894.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOA

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.