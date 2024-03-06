Beldex (BDX) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $255.35 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.89 or 0.05790814 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00060620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00021467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00018505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,663,668 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,603,668 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.