Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $75.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

PNW stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 931,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 282,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

