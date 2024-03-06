FY2024 EPS Estimates for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Cut by Analyst

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TGLS opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

