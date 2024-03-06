SurgePays (SURG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th.

SurgePays Price Performance

SurgePays stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SurgePays by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,866 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

Further Reading

