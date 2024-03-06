Genie Energy (GNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 11th.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.19. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,741.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $57,953.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $416,422.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,013 shares in the company, valued at $583,741.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 382.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 2,544.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

