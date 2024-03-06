SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

