Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of CHRS opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.