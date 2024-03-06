Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $639.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $634.80 and a 200-day moving average of $574.65. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

