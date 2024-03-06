CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

