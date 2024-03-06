Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,106 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FirstCash worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,946,649 shares in the company, valued at $690,405,948.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,537 shares of company stock valued at $28,814,338 in the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Wall Street Analyst

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Profile



FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.



