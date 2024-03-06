Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Alkermes worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.