monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Position Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

monday.com Trading Down 5.2 %

MNDY opened at $218.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average of $177.74. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.