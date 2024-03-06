Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Universal Health Services worth $24,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $175.50 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $177.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.14.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.