Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 20,330 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

