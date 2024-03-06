Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 72,120 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,120 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of Ingersoll Rand worth $186,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,557,000 after purchasing an additional 776,133 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.7 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,011 shares of company stock worth $23,243,689. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

