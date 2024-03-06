Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $191.25 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,049,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 206,617 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $191,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $121.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.