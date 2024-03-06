Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $246.15 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,668 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $246,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average is $114.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

