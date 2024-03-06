Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,461 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 20.18% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $202,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

QEFA opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

