Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stake Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839,470 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.72% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $197,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBEF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.