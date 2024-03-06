Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $221,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $203.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $207.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

