Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 4,376 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Republic Services worth $228,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after purchasing an additional 433,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,809,000 after buying an additional 107,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RSG opened at $183.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

