Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,584,603 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,160,848 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Barrick Gold worth $241,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,990 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.