Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,238 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $232,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

