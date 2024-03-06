Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 241,122 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241,122 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Deere & Company worth $212,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $139,112,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $366.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

