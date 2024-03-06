Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $261.78 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,419 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $261,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 854,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $120.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.