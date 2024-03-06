Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Align Technology worth $25,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $299.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.62 and a 200-day moving average of $273.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

