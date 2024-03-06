Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 171,227 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,227 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of Lululemon Athletica worth $257,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $446.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

