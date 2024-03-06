AXQ Capital LP Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AXQ Capital LP cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

