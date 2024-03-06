Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729,887 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,909 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.03% of Splunk worth $252,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 179.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Splunk by 579.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Splunk by 15.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 444,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,033,000 after buying an additional 58,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.47.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

