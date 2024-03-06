AXQ Capital LP Invests $299,000 in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,056,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $154,280,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $2,522,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 66,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on X

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.